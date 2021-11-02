Nigeria: Gambari Turns the Sod for N21 Billion State House Clinic

The Chief of Staff to the President, Prof. Ibrahim Gambari yesterday turned the sod for the construction of the Presidential wing of the N21 billion 14-bed State House Clinic in Abuja.

Speaking at a brief ceremony, Gambari said the clinic when completed, would provide the needed medical care for the president, the vice president and other officials of government.

He said: "It is a humble beginning but what we are doing today will outlive the current administration and would serve many generations yet unborn.

"We know how important health is to the life of every individual and government will continue to do its best to deliver healthcare to the people."

He therefore, urged the construction company handling the project to commence work immediately and also work hard to complete the project within the time frame of one year.

Earlier, the Permanent Secretary in charge of State House, Tijjani Umar, said the ground-breaking ceremony was very important.

According to him, "In line with the approved timeline for the construction of the presidential wing of the State House Clinic, 1st November, 2021 was set aside and approved as the ground-breaking day. In other words, we will do the foundation laying ceremony and from here move forward with the full construction activity," he said.

On his part, the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, said the ground breaking was a historical day for the health sector in Nigeria.

"We give glory to God for a day like this, not the words said here today will be remembered but the action because in months, years and many decades to come, this facility will serve a lot of people including sitting Presidents of Nigeria, visiting Presidents and senior members of the State House. Everybody that will come to use this facility will find succour. It is to the glory of God and for the good of man," Adesina stated.

The project has already been captured in the 2022 budget and it is expected to give medical attention to the First family and other dignitaries when completed.

State House Permanent Secretary, Umar Tijjani, had last Thursday told the Senate Committee on Federal Character and Intergovernmental Affairs that N21 billion out of the N40 billion being proposed for the State House in the 2022 Appropriation Bill would be used for the construction of the Presidential Clinic.

According to him, the contract for the clinic's construction has been awarded to the construction giant, Julius Berger Nigeria Plc and is expected to be commissioned by December 31, 2022.

He added that the clinic would contain 14 bed facilities with total area 2700 square meters with underground facilities, first floor, two number operating theatres, two number Executive Suites, 2 VIP, 2 Isolation and One number of six bed isolation area in the building.

Laboratory, healing garden, Pharmacy and X-ray facilities, according to him, are also planned for the clinic.