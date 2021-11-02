Zimbabwe: Musindo Launches New Perfume Brand

Local entreprenuer Nyasha Musindo has come up with a new brand of fragrance called Perfumery 101 which she believes will be a universal brand.

The new scent was launched last Friday at Meikles Hotel in Harare as a way of ushering the fragrance in the market, at a private event.

In an interview with The Herald Arts, Musindo said the 101 brand was just an introduction and promised more new brands.

"Perfumery 101 is our introduction to perfumery," she said. "It's just the beginning as we are going to extend our perfume and introduce more scents in the upcoming months."

"101 refers to an introduction, for instance, in college when you start a new degree each module begins with the code 101 which simply means an introduction."

Musindo said her new marque was developed in the United States with a combination of lovely ingredients mixed together by a master perfumer.

"Our perfume is developed in the United States by a renowned perfumer we have known for years.

"It is made from the finest ingredients skillfully blended by a master perfumer."

Musindo said that her father was her source of inspiration who introduced her to a miscellany of perfumes which led her to become an fragrance addict.

"I was inspired by my parents," she said. "My father was a diplomat who used to travel to different European countries where he would usually bring a variety of scents for my mother and I. I could remember receiving my first perfume when I was at the age of six years.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Zimbabwe Business By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"I immediately became addicted to fragrances. Also my mother loves gardening, so as a child I used to smell the different flowers she planted around the house."

Musindo said her perfumes were as good as the expensive ones, adding that she had come up with the brand of high quality which is affordable.

"I love niche perfumes which are more on the high end, so I thought to myself that it would be a very good idea if I can get to produce a perfume which smells as good as the very expensive ones, but with a budget which is pocket friendly and accommodates everyone,

Musindo said she had always been encouraging herself in various things owing to the belief that she would do everything through Jesus Christ.

"I believe in myself, I always strive to be a better person than the one I was yesterday and I constantly remind myself that as long I am alive, all things are possible, so I can gladly say I can do anything through Christ who strengthens me (Philippians 4vs13)," she said.