Zimbabwe: State-Assisted Funeral for Rushinga Prophets

THE Government through the Civil Protection Unit has granted State-assisted funerals to eight "prophets" who drowned in Rushinga on Saturday, while Zanu PF members also gave their support and assistance to the bereaved families.

The eight have been identified as: Isaac (21) and Lancelot Tokora (24) of Chivava village in Rushinga, Dickson Singano (29) of Mhembere village in Rushinga, Peter and Tendai Marera of Kamugogode village, Alexio Makombe (26) of Karasa village in Rushinga, Tichawanda Katiyo (32) of Mverechena village in Domboshava and Criswell Kunyengerera of Kamanika village in Rushinga.

Each family received $10 000, a coffin, a blanket, food and fuel from the Civil Protection Unit, while Rushinga Rural District Council gave each family $10 000.

Zanu PF provincial chairperson Cde Kazembe Kazembe chipped in with an additional $10 000, while another $10 000 came from the party's Politburo member Cde Kenneth Musanhi.

Mashonaland Central Minister of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution Senator Monica Mavhunga said the province had been saddened by the sad incident, especially after successfully hosting the Zanu PF 19th National Annual People's Conference over the weekend.

"The apostolic sects support the Government and the party has come to console and support you during this difficult time," she said while addressing relatives who had come to collect the bodies at Chimhanda Hospital in Rushinga.

"The forecast predicts that we will have good rains this year and our rivers will be full. I urge people to take extra caution around water bodies and ensure that houses are properly constructed in case of floods.

"God is the creator and sometimes the manner in which we leave the earth is painful. We are dejected that family men died suddenly. They were the shepherds of the church, death is not acceptable but inevitable."

Zanu PF Women's League provincial chairman Cde Tsitsi Gezi said Zanu PF was saddened by the death of the eight "prophets".

"As a party, we are very distressed by this incident that is why we came to be with you in this difficult time," she said. "This is a very difficult moment to lose a large number of prophets whom we regard as shepherds of congregants.

"This is a huge loss. Apostolic sects are our African churches which started here in Zimbabwe. These churches are dear to the party because they support Zanu PF and the Government. We know that the apostolic sects pray for peace and unity in the country.

"Death is inevitable and after birth death is a certainty. May God comfort you in this difficult time."

A member of the Zanu PF National Constitutional Assembly, Dr Lazarus Dokora, said although death was inevitable, people should take precautions to protect themselves.

"I am very depressed that a huge number of family men have lost their lives and their families orphaned," he said. "We encourage the widows left behind to be brave. We will continue supporting you."

Chief Makuni said the pool was sacred and it was a burial place for a chief who died in the 14th century.

He said they did not know much about what transpired to the 14th century chief, but they were aware of the sacred nature of the pool and they did not allow people to bathe or play in it.

Cde Kazembe said no one knew the day and time of death.

"Don't question yourselves why it happened to you, all of us don't know when and how we will die," he said. "We cannot replace the deceased, we can only console you to strengthen each other that this is the way of life.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Zimbabwe Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"Sometimes we plan ahead, but it can be in vain because we don't know when we will die. We only live if God is willing."

Cde Musanhi broke into the traditional hymn "Apo Jesu Anouya" as a sombre atmosphere engulfed Chimhanda Hospital where the families and relatives had gathered to collect their loved ones.

Chief Makuni said the pool was sacred and it was a burial place for a chief who died in the 14th Century.

He said they did not know much about what transpired to the 14th Century chief, but they were aware of the sacred nature of the pool and they did not allow people to bathe or play in it.

"The pool is called Mhungumwe and we don't know what they were looking for in that pool," said Chief Makuni. "They have desecrated the pool and there is a need to purify the place."