Tanzania: Us Launches Project to Support Wildlife Corridors in Tz

THE United States Government through the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID), has launched a conservation project to address dynamics that threaten wildlife movement and the long-term preservation of biodiversity in Tanzania.

The five-year project, to cost USD 30.5 million (about 70.3bn/-), is called USAID Tuhifadhi Maliasili (Preserve Natural Resources).

It is implemented by Research Triangle Institute International, a nonprofit research and global development institute.

Launching the project on behalf of the Minister for Tourism and Natural Resources, Director of Wildlife Division, Dr Maurus Msuha said the project will improve the capacity of managing and improving wildlife connectivity.

"The project is key especially in our changing environment as many of our wildlife movement corridors are increasingly becoming fragmented to reduce encroachment and conflicts" said Dr Masuha.

He said the project is a result of the past USAID investment in natural resources and will focus on improving habitat connectivity that aligned with the government priorities ad policies.

Over the last few decades, Tanzania has lost at least one-third of its ecosystems and seen its number of threatened species triple.

In addition, approximately 25 per cent of the country's foreign income comes directly from tourism-the majority of which is wildlife-based.

At the current rate of species decline, the impact on economic stability is expected to be significant.

Over the next five years, USAID Tuhifadhi Maliasili will work with the government, local communities, and the private sector to address these challenges.

The project intends to create an environment where movement corridors will improve quality of life for not only wildlife but also the surrounding communities.

To achieve its objectives, the activity will strengthen the institutional capacity of both public and private sector stakeholders.

"Although we cannot reverse previous damage to wildlife and natural resources, moving forward, USAID Tuhifadhi Maliasili will foster sustainable management at the community and national level," Dr Masuha said.

To leverage its impact, Tuhifadhi Maliasili will engage and empower women and youth at the local and national levels, encouraging them to participate in decision making processes, assume leadership roles and take ownership over surrounding natural resources.

Commenting on the event, Ms. Somvongsiri remarked, "In the spirit of the 2021 United Nations Climate Change Conference, I'd like to take this opportunity to highlight that the world faces a profound climate crisis.

Climate change is not just an existential threat, it is currently threatening development progress and exacerbating global inequities; increasing water and food scarcity, the need for humanitarian assistance, and displacement; and contributing to conflict. Activities like Tuhifadhi Maliasili are essential in preventing the worst-case climate scenarios."