Tanzania: Bunge Pushes for Swift Amendments to Psssf Act

THE Parliament called on the government on Tuesday to expedite the amendment of the Public Service Social Security Fund (PSSSF) legislation, pledging its readiness to help re-write the controversial law.

National Assembly Speaker Job Ndugai announced during the ongoing Parliamentary session in Dodoma that some senior citizens are now afraid to go for retirement due to the existing legal gaps.

The new legislation requires the retiree to be paid 25 per cent in lump sum and the remaining 75 per cent to be paid in small installments.

"A person who has been in the government for many years, working with great honesty and integrity, but doesn't understand their fate during retirement is not an easy debate," Ndugai said when emphasizing a point following a motion raised by Special Seats MP, Esther Bulaya (CHADEMA).

Bulaya was concerned that the parliamentary schedule had not included amendments to the legislation. The government promised in September that it would table amendments this session.

The law faulted by the MP is that of 2018 which merged PPF, PSPF, LAPF and GEPF funds to form PSSSF. The Fund is specifically for public servants.

Nonetheless, the new law introduced a new calculation in which retirees would receive their benefits. Initially the former legislation had allowed 50 per cent lump sum payment followed by installment of the remaining 50 per cent.

But Ndugai maintained that the uncertainty to public servants must be cleared. He said most people are afraid of retiring since it is like a nightmare.

He said the government should give priority to the matter considering that all relevant stakeholders are within reach. The stakeholders include the trade unions.

He wanted the government to call for a meeting that will give a solution to the problem and help the parliament do justice to the people.

However, the Minister of State, Prime Minister's Office (Policy, Coordination, Parliament, Labor and Employment), Jenista Mhagama, explained that the late President John Magufuli had given a transitional period that ends in 2022/2023 FY.

According to Mhagama, President Magufuli's directive was to continue with the existing system of managing the social security sector and to ensure that before developing a new social security system, a thorough assessment of the state of the sector, and the environment, must be undertaken.

"The directive was to come up with a system that would be sustainable for the welfare of workers, but also for the welfare of the sector itself," she said in response to Bulaya's argument.

In addition, the late President Magufuli also directed review of the law in an event where there are gaps.

"It is true that the government promised to amend the bill. But any bill tabled here must be sufficient, and participatory.

"We need to ensure the introduced bill in parliament is sustainable and reflects the context of the sector related to the law," said Mhagama. "Currently the fund assessment has been completed. This is a pre-work before the document is reviewed by stakeholders, trade unions, government and employers' associations."