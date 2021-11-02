Tanzania: Tanesco Executes 64.9bn/ - Transmission Line From Tabora to Katavi

THE government through Tanzania Electric Supply Company (TANESCO) is implementing a 64.9bn/- project of the main electricity transmission line from Tabora to Katavi region, Deputy Minister for Energy, Stephen Byabato told the August House on Tuesday.

According to Mr Byabato, the project will be implemented by using local engineers from TANESCO and that it would be completed on August 2023.

He was responding to a question posed by Special Seats lawmaker, Taska Mbogo (CCM), who wanted to know when the government would connect Katavi Region to the national grid.

Responding, Mr Byabato said the government was implementing a project for the main transmission line with 132 kilovolts covering about 381 kilometres from Tabora to Katavi.

"The construction of the control building at Ipole, Inyonga and Mpanda has already been completed and the way leave for the transmission line from Tabora and Katavi had been completed," added Mr Byabato.

The deputy minister further said the government was currently conducting an assessment in order to pay compensation to people whose areas would be affected by the infrastructure in both Mlele and Mpanda Urban constituencies----- before being completed in Tabora, Uyui and Sikonge districts in Tabora region.