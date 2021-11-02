Tanzania: Us Releases 121.1/ - to Support Six Local Community-Led Projects

Tanzania has received a financial grant of $52,540 (about 121.1m/-), from the US government for the implementation of six new community-led projects.

A statement released on Tuesday by US Embassy in Tanzania, Deputy Chief of Mission (DCM) Mr Robert Raines signed a grant agreements for the new projects that was made possible by the Ambassador's Special Self Help Fund.

The Ambassador's Special Self-Help fund has been helping Tanzanians to develop their communities since 1965 as well as supporting small scale community -led development initiatives across Tanzania.

According to DCM Raines, the Ambassador's Special Self-Help Fund is a valuable program that allows the US to partner with community groups that are working hard to transform their communities and create positive change.

"I believe that real, lasting change comes when people join together at the grassroots level to make positive changes in their communities," DCM Raines said.

Equally, the Ambassador's Special Self-Help Fund was set up to boost groups that have demonstrated this commitment and for over 50 years the fund has supported small-scale community development projects in every region of Tanzania.

List of this year's beneficiaries include Agro-Livestock and Welfare Advancement Rural Environment (AWARE) (22.3m/-), Evangelical Lutheran Church of Tanzania Bega kwa Bega with (25m/-), Disability Relief Services - Tanzania (DRS-Tanzania) (23m/-)

Others are Prophina Day Care Centre, (23m/-) Olive Branch For Children (6.2m/-), Jumuiya YA Maendeleo Unguja Ukuu (Unguja Ukuu Development Organization) (JUMAU), (22.4m/)