Tanzania: Mineral Permanent Secretary Visits Dubai Expo

Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Minerals, Professor Simon Msanjila has on Tuesday visited some Pavilions from African countries with the aim of learning and gaining extensive experience of the 2021 Dubai Expo.

Some African country's pavilion visited by PS included Botswana, Ghana, South Africa and the Democratic Republic of Congo.

Prof Msanjila was accompanied by the Director of the Tanzania Pavilion at the Expo 2020 Exhibition, Dubai, Getrude Ng'weshemi from TanTrade, Acting Executive Director of the State Mining Corporation (STAMICO) Dr Venance Mwase and the Director of Policy and Planning of the Ministry of Mine Augustine Olal

Others were the Acting manager of Investment and Planning from the State Mining Corporation (STAMICO) Nsalu Nzowa, Assistant Commissioner for Minerals Development Small Scale Miners, Francis Mihayo and the Arusha Regional Resident Mining Officer, Engineer Aidan Mhando.