Tanzania: Tanroads Allocates 732m/ - to Upgrade Nyamisati-Bungu Road

2 November 2021
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Maureen Odunga, Katare Mbashiru

THE Tanzania Roads Agency has allocated 732.7m/- for upgrading Nyamisati-Bungu road which has a distance of 40.2 kilometres during 2021/ 2022 fiscal year.

The good news for Nyamisati-Bungu road in Kibiti, Coast Region residents was revealed in parliament here by Deputy Minister for Works and Transport, Mwita Waitara.

He was responding to a main question posed by Kibiti legislator Twaha Mpembenwe (CCM), who expressed his dismay over the government's reluctance in upgrading the 40.2-kilometre road.

According to the deputy minister, the government was putting everything in order so as to conduct a feasibility study and detailed design.

"Processes to obtain the consultant for the project are at the final stages of contract signing, and after all these processes are complete the government will source funds for the implementation of the project," he said.

According to him, despite the ongoing initiatives, the government will continue to make minor rehabilitation so that the road can be passable all the time.

