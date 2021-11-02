Angola: 1º De Agosto Stunned At Home By Cc FC

31 October 2021
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — 1º de Agosto were beaten 1-0 at home on Sunday by Cuando Cubango FC for the 5th round of the national first division football championship Girabola2021/22.

With this defeat, 1º de Agosto remained with seven points and dropped from fourth to sixth position of the championship led by Petro with 10 points, followed by Interclube and Williete de Benguela both with nine points.

In the last three positions are Recreativo da Caála (14th with 4 points), Progresso do Sambizanga and Sporting de Benguela, both with one point.

Sagrada Esperança are the defending champions.

