Angola: Swimming Body Launches Project in Angola

Luanda — The International Swimming Federation (FINA) launched Monday in Luanda, a program for the development and expansion of the sport in schools, called "all-swim for life", to start in 2022.

Husai Al Musallam, the head of the institution, said it is a training program directed to schools of the first cycle, with children from five years of age to be implemented in open waters (sea, rivers and lakes).

Musallam said the goal is to promote sports practice to avoid sedentary lifestyles and increase the number of swimmers mainly to reduce drowning deaths.

The head of the FINA added that the actions will be supervised by the local swimming federation through the involvement of the ministries of Youth and Sports and Education.

The FINA will provide technical support, including training equipment and sending trainers, Musallam said.

Angola is the first African country where FINA implements the "all-swim for life" program.