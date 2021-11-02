Angolans Free and Sovereign

Luanda — The Republic of Angola will be marking, on the coming 11 November, 45 years since it attained its national independence. This is one of the country's major historical landmarks that brought the Portugal colonial regime to an end, after several decades in pursuit of freedom, sovereignty and affirmation of its people.

The attainment of independence, proclaimed by the then MPLA president, António Agostinho Neto, set the beginning of a tough political, diplomatic, social and economic trajectory.

This is one of the major achievements scored by Angolans as a sovereign people, who managed to overcome the various setbacks in the course of their history, with stress to a 27-year lasting violent and bloody war.

The National independence paved the way for a free country, which, 45 years now, is still in search of the best avenues to fight poverty and social imbalances, and reach sustainable development.

These were, no doubt, years of intense sacrifice, marked by several stages of progresses and setbacks, that Angop seeks to present, in brief, in this journalistic dossier on 11 November.

This special work carries analysis of the main moments of the country's history, in political, economic, social, diplomatic and legislative terms, with detailed articles on what has marked Angola over its 45 years of sovereignty.

Please follow, down here, exclusive interviews on political, diplomatic and civil society players who speak their mind about what they think of the 45 years and how they envisaged Angola.