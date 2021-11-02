Angola: Academica Field Hockey Team Unbeaten for 10 Games

Luanda — Académica de Luanda remain unbeaten in the national senior field hockey championship and lead the competition with 28 points following nine wins and a draw and stay as main title challenger.
Académica's Fábio Faria is the top scorer of the championship with 31 goals, followed by Petro de Luanda Márcio Fernandes with 24.
Standings:
1st Académica de Luanda 28 pts
2nd Petro de Luanda 26
3rd 1º of August 18
4th Geninhos 14
5th Exército 10
6th Sagrado Coração 9
7th Marinha de Guerra 3
8th Atletico do Namibe 1