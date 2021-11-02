Angola: Academica Field Hockey Team Unbeaten for 10 Games

Luanda — Académica de Luanda remain unbeaten in the national senior field hockey championship and lead the competition with 28 points following nine wins and a draw and stay as main title challenger.

Académica's Fábio Faria is the top scorer of the championship with 31 goals, followed by Petro de Luanda Márcio Fernandes with 24.

Standings:

1st Académica de Luanda 28 pts

2nd Petro de Luanda 26

3rd 1º of August 18

4th Geninhos 14

5th Exército 10

6th Sagrado Coração 9

7th Marinha de Guerra 3

8th Atletico do Namibe 1