Nigeria: Lagos Govt Backtracks, Says Collapsed 21-Storey Building Got Approval

Premium Times
Aftermaths of the building collapse in Lagos.
2 November 2021
Premium Times (Abuja)

"The approval was done about three years ago, it is not something new, it is the construction that failed apparently from what we can see."

Barely 24 hours after a Lagos State government official said only 15 floors were approved for the 21-storey building which collapsed in Ikoyi, Lagos, the deputy governor has issued a contradiction.

Obafemi Hamzat, the deputy governor, said while addressing journalists at the site of the collapsed building on Tuesday morning that the owner of the building got approval for 21 floors.

On Monday, Gbolahan Oki, the general manager of the Lagos State Building Control Agency (LASBCA), said the government approved 15 floors for the 21-storey building.

"He got an approval for a 15-storey building and he exceeded his limit. I am on ground here and the materials he used are so inferior and terrible," Mr Oki had said.

But the deputy governor contradicted the claim.

"This particular one was approved for 21 floors, not 15. If you count, the second building was 14 or 15. The approval was done about three years ago, it is not something new, it is the construction that failed apparently from what we can see," he said.

Mr Hamzat also confirmed the earlier sealing of the building by the state government over poor construction.

"It was sealed from June. It was sealed because the agency came in to do a structural test, they saw some abnormalities, so they shut it down for those things to be corrected.

"They were making corrective actions when this (collapse) happened," Mr Hamzat said.

He added that the emergency agencies are not sure of the number of people that are trapped in the building because it is not a residential building and there is no list of people that were there when it collapsed.

As of the time of this report, 10 bodies had been recovered from the incident, while nine victims were rescued.

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X