Nigeria: Ahead of Anambra Poll, Igbo Elders Urge IPOB, MASSOB to Embrace Dialogue

Abuja — With three days to the Anambra State governorship election, the Igbo Elders Council in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja, has appealed to the restive youths in the Southeast, including members of the Indigenous people of Biafra (IPOB), Movement for actualization of the Sovereign State of Biafra (MASSOB) and other similar groups, to give peace a chance by embracing dialogue.

The elders, who pleaded with the youths to, irrespective of their grievances and agitation, allow a smooth conduct of the Anambra State governorship election slated for November 6, however, charged the youths not to turn Igboland into a battleground region.

The elders, therefore, appealed to the federal government to order the immediate release of over 5000 Igbo youths arrested by security agencies as a means of facilitating peace process and restoration of normalcy in the South East.

Addressing journalists in Abuja, Tuesday, a former Anambra State governor and leader of the Elders Council, Chief Chukwuemeka Ezeife, decried the increasing insecurity in the South East, saying it has taken a frightening dimension and remained a terrible and worrisome.

According to him, insecurity in the South East was a major threat to the Anambra election, adding that some urgent measures had to be taken to douse tension and create a peaceful atmosphere in the area.

"Our attention has been drawn to the increasing militarisation of the South East, and the consequent built-up tension and security challenges in the zone, thus threatening a hitch free conduct of the scheduled November 6, 2021 Anambra State elections," he said.

Ezeife, who was flanked by secretary of the group, Prof. Charles Nwekeaku, said the release of over 5000 Igbo youths arrested by security agencies, and dumped in different detention camps in various parts of the country under dehumanising conditions in the name of unknown gun men, IPOB, ESN, will help calm tension and facilitate peace process and restoration of normalcy in the South East.

Ezeife referred to an alleged unprovoked military invasion of Izombe community in Oguta Local government of Imo State, where over 70 houses were said to have been destroyed by the enraged soldiers, as well as similar others in various parts of the state, had aggravated the insecurity situation in the South East.

According to Ezeife, the Elders believed that political solution through the instrumentality of dialogue with all relevant stakeholders was key to the present security imbroglio in the South East.

"It is our firm belief that a secured and peaceful environment is indispensable for the conduct of free, fair and credible election in any democratic state, including Anambra State.

"The citizens in the South East no longer sleep with two eyes closed, as sporadic gunshots now ravage the Igbo heartland without any body accepting responsibility for this ugly development. Movement from one city to the other has become a nightmare with several police and military checkpoints littered all over the place," he said.

The elders had earlier lamented the increasing insecurity in the South East, which they said had taken a frightening dimension and remained a terrible and worrisome puzzle that must be addressed for the Independent National Electoral Committee (INEC) to conduct a free, fair and credible election in Anambra State.

"We, therefore, call upon the federal government to demilitarise the South East, as well as take other necessary administrative and non-kinetic measures to restore peace in the zone, thus paving way for a smooth conduct of the scheduled Anambra State election.

"A journey from one part of the South East to the other, including inter and intra cities movements have turned into nightmares as several hours are wasted on short routes that ordinarily would not take more than 30 minutes.

"For example, from Awka, the Anambra State Capital, to Amansea, a neighbouring community, which used to take about 10 minutes before, now takes about four hours, sometimes more than that. The story is the same terrible tale in other parts of the South East," he said.

The former governor said while the group believed that the federal government was central to the restoration of normalcy and peace in the zone, other stakeholders, including the state governments, local government councils, traditional rulers/community leaders, women and youth leaders must rise-up to the occasion of ensuring security of lives and property in Igboland.

On the Anambra State governorship election, Ezeife described it as very important to the Igbo, and that credible election which was an essential ingredient of democracy, might remain a pipe dream in a tense and security-challenged environment.

While charging INEC to ensure that the election was free, fair and credible, he said, "It is a collective responsibility of every lover of democracy and the rule of law to support the conduct of a credible and generally acceptable election in Anambra State. We, therefore, appeal to the leaders of various political parties and their governorship candidates to play according to the rule, and shun violence, arson, killing of political opponents and other anti-democratic activities that are inimical to smooth conduct of elections.

"We also appeal, specially to our youths, including members of the Indigenous people of Biafra (IPOB), Movement for actualisation of the Sovereign State of Biafra (MASSOP), and other similar groups, irrespective of their grievances and agitation, to give peace a chance for the smooth conduct of the Anambra State election.

"The media reports that IPOB has rescinded its earlier order of the sit at home during the election deserve a special commendation. We thank them very sincerely for this patriotic decision of allowing the election to hold in Anambra State on November 6 as planned.

"We are still worried by the unprecedented senseless killings and bloodletting in various parts of the South East especially, in Imo and Ebonyi States by yet to be unmasked unknown gunmen.

"The unprovoked military invasion of Izombe community in Oguta Local government of Imo State, where over 70 houses were said to had been destroyed by the enraged soldiers, as well as similar others in various parts of the state have aggravated the insecurity situation in the South East," he said.

Ezeife, however, urged the people to exercise restraints in order not to aggravate the already tense situation in Igboland.

"The Igbo Elders Consultative Forum shares some of your grievances and agitations, but believes that dialogue and non-kinetic measures by all stakeholders will facilitate peace process in Igbo land.

"It is not in our interest to turn Igbo land into a battleground; hence we appeal for your understanding and cooperation for a lasting peace in our land. We urge the people of Anambra State to, please, go out en masse and vote, as not to vote will be counterproductive and, ultimately, a disservice to the state and great people of Anambra State.

The consequences of not voting will be unimaginable, because people who do not wish us well would use that opportunity to impose any unpatriotic element on us as a governor.

"All hands must be on deck to ensure that the Anambra State election is not only free, fair and credible, but also seen by all as meeting all necessary standards. We equally call on INEC to put every necessary machinery in place to ensure a smooth conduct of the Anambra State."