Kenya: Guns Go Silent as Peace Returns to Restive Region

An uneasy calm is slowly returning to restive Baringo North, Baringo South and Turkana East sub-counties with schools that were closed since the beginning of the year being reopened.

The troubled regions, plagued by cattle rustling and banditry attacks, had seen several schools and markets closed with residents fleeing to safer areas.

The government, in January, embarked on disarmament to mop up illegal firearms following the killing of senior police officers, Superintendent Emadau Tebakol, Chief Inspector Moses Lekariab and Constable Benson Kaburu, who were shot dead in Kapedo on the border of Baringo and Turkana counties by gunmen suspected to be from Tiaty Sub-county. Dozens were killed in the violence.

However, with normality returning, residents are beginning to pick up the pieces. Speaking to the Nation, Mukutani resident Margaret Seuru said the peace was welcome but urged the government to ensure the culture of violence is stopped once and for all.

"We're happy that our children are now able to go back to school after staying at home for months," she said.

Kapedo markets

The warring Pokot and Turkana communities, previously could not see eye to eye, now mingle freely at Akiariamat, Ameyan and Kapedo markets.

Mr Francis Lopalal, a trader in Kapedo said erstwhile enemies are going about their lives without fear of attack.

"It's good that peace is slowly returning to the region. The local economy has suffered due to insecurity. Our leaders should continue with peace and reconciliation efforts," Mr Lopalal said.

Local administrators said they used reformed warriors to reach out to their colleagues who were still in the bush.

Reformed bandits

Baringo County commissioner Henry Wafula warned politicians fanning the violence by inciting locals against each other that they would be arrested and prosecuted.

"We must discard outdated cultural practices. We're working with reformed bandits to ensure peace returns to the region," Mr Wafula said, adding, the government was working to provide alternative sources of livelihood for reformed bandits.

Baringo County Police Commander Robinson Ndiwa attributed the success of peace initiatives to concerted efforts by security teams in Baringo, Turkana, West Pokot and Elgeyo Marakwet counties.

Intensified patrols

The police boss said that the officers had increased patrols and created buffer zones between warring communities. Security officers, he added, had been deployed to Kapindasim, Arabal and Mukutani primary schools.

Turkana county police chief Samuel Ndanyi assured locals of their security.

"We've put in place adequate measures to ensure that children can continue learning. We've intensified patrols in Kapedo, Lomelo, Lokori and Kamuge," said Mr Ndanyi.

He also attributed the reduced cases of attacks to the opening of the 31-kilometre Chemolingot-Kapedo road.