Kenya: Briton Loses Appeal Against Four-Year Jail Term in Explosives Case

British national Jermaine Grant has lost his appeal against a four-year sentence imposed on him for possession of explosives.

Grant is serving his sentence at Shimo la Tewa Maximum Security Prison.

He was arrested by anti-terrorism police in 2011 and was held in custody as his cases were heard and determined.

At that time, the Prevention of Terrorism Act had not been enacted and he was not charged with terrorism-related offences.

Mombasa High Court Judge Anne Ong'injo dismissed Grant's appeal, saying it lacked merit.

Justice Ong'injo said that the penalty provided for under Section 29 of the Explosives Act for possession of explosives is a maximum of seven years' imprisonment and that Grant received four years considering he was serving another sentence.

"This court finds that in view of the offence for which the appellant was convicted, the sentence is fairly lenient and does not deserve to be unsettled," Justice Ong'injo said.

In his appeal, the Briton argued that the magistrate erred in both law and fact by convicting him though prosecutors had failed to prove the element of possession of explosives as defined by the law.

He also argued that experts had said what he was found with did not amount to explosives.

He also said the sentence was harsh and legally excessive.

Grant was found guilty of being in possession of explosive materials including acetone, hydrogen peroxide, ammonium nitrate, sulphur sublime container, four size AA batteries and a conducting wire.

The materials were suspected to be intended for use in making explosives for a terrorist attack.

In her decision, Chief Magistrate Joyce Gandani noted that the literature in a flash disk seized from a house in Kishada, Mombasa, where the suspect lived and the chemicals found was proof that an explosive was being made.

Grant is also serving a nine-year sentence after being found guilty of charges including attempting to register a birth certificate.

He was sentenced by the High Court following an appeal by the Director of Public Prosecutions against a magistrate's decision to acquit him of the charges.

Justice Martin Muya allowed the appeal by the DPP in 2015, set aside the acquittal and substituted it with a conviction.