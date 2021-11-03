Kenya: Lamu Maulid Festival Kicks Off With Thousands Expected to Attend

At least 6,000 guests and tourists from across the world are expected to attend this year's Lamu Maulid Festival, now underway. in Old Town.

The week-long event is in its 134th edition.

The festival is marked annually by some Muslims in remembrance of the birth of Prophet Muhammed in the holy city of Mecca in 570 AD.

The festival is marked every third month of the Islamic calendar and is always held at the Riyadha mosque, considered the centre for the event.

The mosque is the longest-functioning and most influential Islamic teaching institution among the Swahili in Coastal East Africa.

Speaking at the mosque, secretary-general Abubakar Mohammed Badawy said guests from Morocco, Comoro Islands, Tanzania and Uganda had confirmed they will attend.

Mr Badawy said Apart from international visitors, he said, guests are also expected from several Kenyan counties, including Tana River, Malindi, Kilifi, Mombasa, Nairobi and Nakuru.

This year's festival, he said, will be used to sensitise the community and visitors on the need to embrace peace and unity as Kenya prepares to hold the 2022 General Election.

Mr Badawy also thanked the national government for lifting the Covid-19 night curfew, saying this will allow festival night activities to be held.

But he urged attendees to observe existing Covid-19 rules and regulations for their own good.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Kenya Entertainment By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"Previously, we normally used to receive guests of between 20,000 and 30,000 every time we mark the Maulid Festival. This year, the number is a bit limited due to the Covid-19 situation. We expect at least 6,000 guests and tourists," he said.

"Our chief guest will be the secretary-general of Morocco's Sufi leadership, who has confirmed his attendance. Othman Maalim, a knowledgeable Muslim scholar and preacher from Tanzania, has also confirmed he will attend."

Muslim faithful from the archipelago have begun flocking to Old Town.

Lamu residents and guests will also benefit from free medical camps organised by Riyadha Health and Welfare Services Group, which has brought at least 45 medical specialists from Mombasa, Nairobi and other places.

The services will include free cancer screening, eye cataract surgeries and blood pressure tests.

By Tuesday, 19 patients with health problems, mostly eye cataracts, had been lined up for surgery.

To add colour to the event, the festival usually also incorporates competitions. They include swimming, a donkey race, dhow sailing, football, Islamic calligraphy and general Maulid processions.

Other activities are traditional dances such as Kirumbizi, Goma la Barani, Goma la Pate, Goma la Siyu, Goma la Matondoni, Uta, and women's cultural activities such as Maulid weddings and gatherings.

But this year's festival will not have the traditional dances and other activities due to Covid-19 restrictions.

The grand Maulid Festival, the climax of the event, will be held on Thursday.

A prize-giving ceremony for contesters will be held on Friday at the Riyadha Mosque and Islamic Centre grounds.