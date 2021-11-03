Kenya: Go Slow on Covering School Fires, Sakaja Tells Media

2 November 2021
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Amina Wako

Nairobi Senator Johnson Sakaja has asked media houses to limit their coverage of school fires amid a wave of student unrest in the country.

Sakaja, while speaking on Tuesday before Senate, suggested that as more fire incidents are reported by the media, this increases the likelihood of other students resorting to burning their schools because of peer pressure.

He made the comments while he updated the House on the fire that broke out at Buruburu Girls High School in Nairobi.

"The problem is when we start reporting on these fires...they say 'have you seen Buruburu Girls? When are we doing ours?' In fact, I would ask the media to limit how they report on these fires because when other students see it others also want to do it because it is now cool," he said.

Further, the legislator noted that something is wrong with how students are handled, adding that life pressures were causing mental breakdowns in learners.

Sakaja revealed that before the Buruburu fire, the school had already got information that some girls were unhappy with how they were being handled.

"The was communication to the principal about some discontent from Form 3 girls who are being categorised according to performance...there's something wrong with how we're dealing with students at that age," he said.

Watch Sakaja's comments on school fires from minute 1:16:55 below:

He spoke on the same day that the Ministry of Education heeded headteachers' calls to have a midterm break for secondary schools.

The ministry has directed that the half-term break starts Friday November 19. Students will then resume learning on Tuesday November 23.

This will be a relief for learners who had no break this term after the government adjusted the education calendar to make up for time lost during the 10-month school closure last year during the pandemic.

Read the original article on Nation.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X