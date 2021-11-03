Nigeria: Abuja Settlement Laments Over Bad Road

3 November 2021
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Onyekachukwu Obi

Residents of Daki Biyu, a suburb of Jabi in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) have decried the state of the major road in the area.

Some of the residents who spoke to Aso Chronicle appealed to the FCT minister to come to their rescue by fixing the road in order to alleviate their suffering.

A resident, Mr Uwalaka Stanley, said urgent attention was required from the government, noting that the road was a shortcut to Airport Junction in Jabi, as well as Idu, Life Camp and Karmo.

A furniture designer in the area, Mr Innocent Osuji, said the road had become nightmare for residents, noting that in his seven years in the area nothing had been done by the appropriate authority to put the road in order.

Mr Osuji, therefore, appealed to the FCT Minister, Malam Muhammad Bello, to come to their aid.

