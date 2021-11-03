Zimbabwe: Dancer Chenai Mambwere Dies

Talented dancer and choreographer Lynsey Chenai Mambwere has died.

She was 32.

Family friend Romeo Tatenda confirmed the latest development via social media page.

"It is with great sadness to inform you of the passing of our beloved sister Lynsey and wife to Sean. As the Mambwere and Nyamakwenje families we would like to thank you for the love and support you have been showing us. We kindly ask you to allow the family time to mourn. For communication you can get in touch with myself Romeo and Nyasha," read the family statement.

Tatenda said Chenai died Tuesday morning on her way to hospital.

"She was having breathing difficulties in the past few days and it progressed and started coughing blood. They took her to hospital this morning (Tuesday) and she died on her way to Parirenyatwa hospital. It is sad news," he said.

Tatenda said funeral arrangements were still being organised.

"Mourners will probably gather at her mother's place in Rugare. Will announce further details in due course, including burial details," he said.

Meanwhile, condolence messages have started pouring in. The National Arts Merit Awards posted on their page: "It is a big loss for the nation as the young creative was one of the hardest working who had done a lot to pave way for more female dancers. A Nama nominated creative who grew up in Kambuzuma and was part of the Innovative Dance Crew together with Delroy Scara who passed away a year ago. Lynsey who was married to fellow dancer and choreographer Sean Mambwere was part of several Jibilika initiatives for years, taking part in competitions and community outreach programs. We will deeply miss and celebrate her.

"We are sending warmth and comfort to the Nyamakwenje and Mambwere families," read the post.

German-based Zimbabwean creative director Plot Mhako said Lynsey death has shocked many and she was a talented dancer.

"Words can't describe the feeling. Lynsey's gone. The creative sector has lost a bold, talented and determined game changer. I am deeply saddened. My deepest condolences," he said.