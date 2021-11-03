Kenyan Stakeholder Seeks Sports Ministry Audit

2 November 2021
Nairobi News (Nairobi)

A man has asked Sports Cabinet Secretary (CS) Amina Mohamed to share a breakdown of the allocation and expenditure by both the Ministry and the Sports, and the Sports, Arts, and Development Fund, in the past two years.

Via a letter dated October 29, 2021, that is addressed to the CS, and seen by Nairobi News, Anthony Mwangi argues he's opted to audit the Ministry of Sports following conflicting reports on the same in the mainstream media. He also cites Article 35 of the Kenyan constitution which hands him the right to information held by the State.

"There is a general outcry and complaints by sports persons that federations have not been optimally utilizing funds received from governments and other sponsors and upon inquiry federations have likewise complained and faulted the Ministry of Sports together with the administrator of the Sports, Arts, and Fund for lack of accountability," argues Mwangi.

Mwangi has, thus, in the letter copied to both Sports PS Joe Okudo and the Commissioner of Sports, asked Mohamed to reveal the amount of money deposited in the Sports Fund in 2020.

He's also asked to be furnished with the total amount of money approved to be wired to sports federations, total amounts disbursed to each federation, and particulars of the Sh111 million reportedly spent by the Fund on various federations, and the particulars of another Sh77 million reportedly disbursed to Football Kenya Federation (FKF) as funding for various national teams.

Mwangi further warns Mohamed he would be forced to petition the court to access these records in the event he does not receive the said information.

Read the original article on Nairobi News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Nairobi News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X