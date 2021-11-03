Kenyan Stakeholder Seeks Sports Ministry Audit

A man has asked Sports Cabinet Secretary (CS) Amina Mohamed to share a breakdown of the allocation and expenditure by both the Ministry and the Sports, and the Sports, Arts, and Development Fund, in the past two years.

Via a letter dated October 29, 2021, that is addressed to the CS, and seen by Nairobi News, Anthony Mwangi argues he's opted to audit the Ministry of Sports following conflicting reports on the same in the mainstream media. He also cites Article 35 of the Kenyan constitution which hands him the right to information held by the State.

"There is a general outcry and complaints by sports persons that federations have not been optimally utilizing funds received from governments and other sponsors and upon inquiry federations have likewise complained and faulted the Ministry of Sports together with the administrator of the Sports, Arts, and Fund for lack of accountability," argues Mwangi.

Mwangi has, thus, in the letter copied to both Sports PS Joe Okudo and the Commissioner of Sports, asked Mohamed to reveal the amount of money deposited in the Sports Fund in 2020.

He's also asked to be furnished with the total amount of money approved to be wired to sports federations, total amounts disbursed to each federation, and particulars of the Sh111 million reportedly spent by the Fund on various federations, and the particulars of another Sh77 million reportedly disbursed to Football Kenya Federation (FKF) as funding for various national teams.

Mwangi further warns Mohamed he would be forced to petition the court to access these records in the event he does not receive the said information.