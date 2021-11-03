Nigeria: Anambra Election - Don't Disenfranchise People, Allow Election for Good Governance - Group Tells IPOB

Polling Units Ambassadors of Nigeria (PUAN) have called on the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) not to disenfranchise Anambra indigenes but step down on its sit-at-home order so people could cast their votes.

Ambassador General, PUAN, Dabas Suleiman, made the call at the organisation's Annual Democratic Leadership Event on Tuesday in Abuja.

Suleiman said that the call became imperative so people could cast their votes and make things work for them by promoting good governance by all means.

"My message to the people of Anambra is that we have to come out and vote for the candidate of our choice, you know why it is important?

"Because if you don't do that, you have submerged the electoral process.

"I understand that IPOB is threatening fire and brimstone in Anambra and wants people not to come out. I will also send a message to IPOB that when you put such a condition to your people, you are making them be disenfranchised.

"You will not have good leaders, I will prefer that we all come together because we want good governance and the only way you can get good governance is to allow the people to go out there to cast their votes; so I advise the people of Anambra to go and cast their votes."

Suleiman said that PUAN believed that the narrative of Nigeria's democratic system needed to be changed and the only way to do that was to get it right.

He added that there was the need to educate the populace at the polling units community so they would know how to vote for the candidates of their choice.

This, he said was because one of the major objectives of the organisation was to ensure that the electorates became the ultimate deciders of every democratic election in the country.

He said that PUAN would be deploying 150 trained ambassadors, 100 residents of Anambra, and 50 from the 36 states, including the FCT to monitor the election.

Suleiman said that the observers would use their phones to capture the process of the election from start to finish, adding that "PUAN ensures that every election done in every polling unit community would be transmitted electronically.

"It is electronically because if we really want to curtail the system of rigging, the system of electoral malpractices, then we must come to transmitting results and election processes from polling units directly to the server.

Suleiman said that PUAN's intention was to have five persons in each polling unit in the country in 2023 to capture every electoral process.

He urged Anambra indigenes to observe the process and not allow any politician to truncate it, adding that PUAN would give an unbiased report and share its observation with the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

He said that PUAN would then share its opinion with INEC on the election and advise them on the challenges and solutions afterwards.

Vanguard News Nigeria