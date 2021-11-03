Nigeria: Buhari Greets Sultan of Sokoto, Sa'ad Abubakar On 15th Anniversary As Sultan

Abuja — President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated the Sultan of Sokoto, Sa'ad Abubakar III as he marks his 15th year as the leader of Muslim Ummah and Chairman, Sokoto State Council of Traditional Rulers.

President Buhari in a statement issued by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Mallam Garba Shehu last night described the Sultan as a "peace builder and a true embodiment of commitment to service, a leader who dedicated his life to the welfare of the people.

"Greetings to His Eminence, the Sultan on his 15th year on the throne of his fathers. On behalf of my family and I, the government and people of Nigeria, I wish you many more years in the position, and working tirelessly to promote inter-religious and inter-communal harmony throughout the federation.

"It is very reassuring to have such a leadership at these challenging times. My prayers are for your long and healthy life."

Vanguard News Nigeria