Nigeria: Boko Haram Terrorists Abduct Scores in Borno, Free Muslims, Take Others Away

Maiduguri — Armed members of Boko Haram suspected to be ISWAP group on Tuesday evening laid ambush along Maiduguri- Tamsu Kawu-Ngamdu-Damaturu road and abducted several passengers aboard 8 commercial and private vehicles.

The incident took place close to crossing point of terrorists near a bridge between Tamsu Kawu and Ndamdu town at about 3PM.

Incidentally, most of the victims who were taken to a nearby river, were released after reciting some verses in the Muslim faith, accept three persons suspected to be Christian's who failed to do so, as they were detained at the time other victims were asked to go back. Reliable and Multiple Sources have said.

Tamsu Kawu is just about 80km drive from Maiduguri and located north west, which has hitherto been razed down, before the former governor Kashim Shettima spent millions of naira, reconstructed and resettled it.

Speaking to one of the victims who was a retired Director in the Ministry of Agriculture and Natural Resources in Borno State who did not want his name mentioned confirmed the incident to our Correspondent.

He said, "it was when I was interrogated and the terrorists learnt that I was a diabetic patient, coupled with my old age that saved me, as the Commander of the terrorists told his members to allow me join those who were set free at about 7pm."

He revealed that the terrorists during interrogations told them that they were among those who participated in the bloody killing of leader of Boko Haram sect, late Abubakar Shekau, adding that, they are members of the ISWAP group who are determined to protect the rights of innocent civilians.

"I have to thank Allah (God) for saving us from the hands of terrorists today.

"Our vehicle came into road ambush where several passengers and motorists aboard 8 different vehicles were abducted and taken to a nearby river at about 3PM

"After series of interrogations, many of us were released accept three persons who were detained for reason not based known to us.

"The terrorsists after interrogating us said that they were amongst those who killed Abubakar Shekau. They also said that they are out to protect all innocent civilians, accept those who chose to follow different faith or identified as infidels. " he said.

The freed victim however told our Correspondent that he has since been reunited with his family, after the incident which lasted four about four hours.