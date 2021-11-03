Nigeria: 500,000 Decoders Deployed to Kano for Switchover to Digital TV - Lai Mohammed

Kano — The Minister for Information and Culture, Prof Lai Muhammad has said no fewer than 500,000 units of decoders have been deployed to Kano State for the commencement of the switchover from analogue TV to digital TV in the state.

He spoke yesterday in Kano while delivering a speech at the switchover ceremony from analogue television to digital television in Kano State.

"I am reliably informed that the NBC has also conducted awareness training to the DSOs for Information Officers in the NOA (Nigerian Orientation Agency), and about 500,000 decoders have been deployed to Kano by the set up of manufacturers" the minister stated.

The minister also noted that "though the journey which started in 2006 in Jos had been slow but steady, the whole country will soon switch over to Digital Terrestrial Television (DTT) broadcasting.

"This is based on a deadline of June 15, 2015 agreed by signatory countries in Geneva by the International Telecommunications Union which had to be reviewed by the various countries including Nigeria due to enormity of the phenomenon.

"The decision to transition from analogue to digital television followed a treaty that was signed at the Regional Radio Communication Conference (RRC-06) in Geneva, Switzerland, on June 16, 2016 to usher in 'all-digital' terrestrial broadcast services for sound and television.

"This is aimed at creating a more equitable, just and people-centered Information Society, which would connect underserved populations and remote communities, thereby bridging the digital divide."

Speaking, Governor Abdullahi Ganduje said the state government would purchase and distribute 100,000 units of the decoders, of which 10,000 will be shared to Ministries, Departments and Agencies as well as Primary Healthcare Centers and Local Government Councils in the state.

The remaining will go to other beneficiaries in the state.

He announced December as the deadline from which the analogue system will completely be closed down in Kano state as television goes digital in the state.

Vanguard News Nigeria