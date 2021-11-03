Nigeria: Police Keep Mum As Gunmen Attack Akintoye's Residence

3 November 2021
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Rotimi Ojomoyela & Adeola Badru

Ado-Ekiti — THE Ado-Ekiti country home of the leader of the Yoruba Self-Determination Groups, Ilana Omo Oodua, IOO, Professor Banji Akintoye, was attacked by yet to be identified gunmen.

A statement by the Communications Secretary for Ilana Omo Oodua Worldwide, Maxwell Adeleye, stated that gunshots were fired into the house by assailants.

Adeleye said: "Luckily, Professor Akintoye was not around at the time, and nobody was hurt.

"Bullets, suspected to be from AK-47 rifles, were recovered after they dropped from the ceiling onto the floor.

"The matter has since been reported to the Ekiti State Police Command for investigation.

"Akintoye, a renowned Historian, hails from Ado-Ekiti. He represented the Old Ondo State in the Senate from 1979 to 1983.

"He is currently leading a peaceful agitation for an Independent Yoruba Nation from Nigeria.

"We the Yoruba people within, and beyond the horizon of Nigeria will hold the Federal Government responsible if any evil happens to our leader or any of his relations."

Police keep mum

But several calls put across to the State Command's Public Relations Officer, Mr Sunday Abutu, by Vanguard in Ado-Ekiti were unanswered.

