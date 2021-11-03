Tanzania: Govt Cautions People Over Social Gatherings to Avoid Covid-19

HEALTH authorities here, led by the Minister for Health, Social welfare, Elders and Children, Mr Nassor Ahmed Mazrui are urging people to 'act wisely' as number of social gatherings have contributed to fueling a rise in Covid-19 cases in the Isles.

The ongoing Mawlid Festival (annual birth Day celebrations for Prophet Muhammad), funerals, street and house parties and other indoor gatherings have led to outbreaks in the past four weeks.

Mr Mazrui informed media practitioners who gathered at the ZSSF Hall, Kariakoo, outskirts of Stone Town, where he opened a one day media training to promote vaccine.

He said that since the beginning of October this year, the hospitals have been receiving between two to three cases of positive Covid-19 daily and those are linked to social gatherings without observing health precautions.

"We urge journalists and the media to help spread the message through news articles and programs about the importance of observing health precautions because the pandemic is still a threat. Let us encourage people to voluntarily go for vaccines," Mr Mazrui said before experts made presentations.

He said that since the outbreak in March last year, more than 70,000 people, including foreigners were tested and that 1,400 (including 500 Tanzanians) were found positive, and 68 deaths were recorded.

"The COVID-19 positive vaccinated people were stable and recovered quickly while those without the vaccine had many complications," he said.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Tanzania Coronavirus By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The Minister said that at least 36 sample collection and vaccination centres have been established across Zanzibar (Unguja 24 and Pemba 12) making it easier for people to vaccinate and that it is an important voluntary exercise which everyone should rush for to remain safe.

Dr Maryrose Kahwa Giattas - The Deputy Director with JHPIEGO led Momentum Country Global Leadership Program (MCGLP), supporting the training programs for stakeholders, put emphasis on strengthening public awareness about vaccines so that more people vaccinate.

"We need to work as a team with the media to promote vaccines and health precautions so that the spread of viruses is controlled. USAID is fully committed to work with the government in ensuring that more people take the jab," said Giattas of the USAID funded program.

Ms Salma Masauni Yussuf, Ms Fat-hiya Said Bedwi and Ms Ruzuna Abdulrahim, teamed up to sensitize journalists on the role of promoting vaccines. They also reminded the media practitioners about Covid-19 and how it has been affecting.

Mr Salum Vuai, on behalf of other journalists thanked the Health Ministry and development partners for the update training, promising to work closely with health experts in promoting vaccines.