Tanzania: Govt Projects Entice Investors, Says Tpsf

3 November 2021
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By James Kamala

Tanzania Private Sector Foundation (TPSF) has expressed that major development infrastructures being implemented by the government have greatly attracted a great number of potential traders and investors, who visit the country's booths in the ongoing Dubai expo 2020.

Dubai expo 2020 is a World Expo taking place in the Dubai city of the United Arab Emirates. Earlier, the global showcase was planned to take place last year, but was deferred to start this year due to the global deadly pandemic that has paralyzed border businesses and travel.

TPSF's Executive Director Mr Francis Nanai highlighted that the major infrastructure projects like the Julius Nyerere Hydroelectric Power Plant (JNHPP) and Standard Gauge Railway (SGR) have proved to be an eye opener to traders and investors wishing to invest in Tanzania.

"Most of the visitors have visited different Tanzania booths and shown interest that with the construction of the JNHPP, which will pump in 2,115 MW in the national grid proves that there will be assurance of enough and even excess power which is vital for construction and running of industries," Mr Nanai said in an interview with journalists in Dar es Salaam.

He also said that investors were also amazed by the ongoing construction of SGR, roads, bridges and other waterways' navigable infrastructure, which means the country will have simplified ways of moving goods, raw materials and people to stimulated business

Mr Nanai called for traders in the country to utilize the global showcase which started early last month and expected to be completed next March to make sure that they market their business and forge new relations.

"Our priority in the ongoing Dubai expo, as a country, is mobility of people and goods," the TPSF boss said.

Other sectors prioritised at global expo, includes opportunities in agriculture, tourism and business to business discussions.

Also products like spices, tea, and coffee are attracting the eyes of traders and what needed was for traders to ensure that use attracting packages equipped with readable QR codes

