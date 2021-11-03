Tanzania: Cecafa U-20 - Tanzanite to Face Ethiopian Hurdle

TANZANIA Under-20 football team, the Tanzanite are upbeat to win their third match when they face Ethiopia at FTC Njeru Stadium in Uganda yesterday.

The Tanzanite head coach Bakari Shime said they are well-prepared to fight and secure good results in today's encounter despite acknowledging that this year's competition has been tough and his players are struggling to pick their best form.

Tanzania are currently third in the table, having picked six points after winning two matches, while Ethiopia are second with six points, but with a ten- goal advantage over Tanzania.

The coach noted, "The competitions have been intense; unfortunately, we have not been in the best form that we have been playing all the time, but it is the team's path.

We, as technical staff, work all the time to ensure that our players return to their form, and believe me, they will return to their usual quality. However, the most important thing is to get results in every game. We are determined to see good results as we face Ethiopia.

Shime said this during the post-match conference last Tuesday, where Tanzania won 3-2 against Burundi at the same venue.

The youth ladies team netted goals through Mwamvua Huruma in the 60th minute, Clara Luvanga in the 80th minute and Emiliana Isaya in the 83rd minute.

Burundi netted their consolation goals through Gakima Estella in the 16th minute and Nshimiramana Annociete in the 79th minute.

In the first encounter, Tanzania stamped a 1-0 victory over Eritrea at the same venue. Clara Luvanga was the Tanzanite hero; she scored in the last minute of the game.

Ethiopia holds the undefeated record in this year's CECAFA competition with 12 goals. Each game has registered six goals in the first encounter against Burundi and another six against Djibouti.

On their side, Uganda leads the log with six points but they are superior to Ethiopia and Tanzanite by five goals advantage.

They won 5-1 against Burundi in the opening encounter before hammering Djibouti 13-0.

While Tanzania meet Ethiopia, Uganda will lock horns with Eritrea and Djibouti will face Burundi.