Tanzania: Regulator Releases Fuel Prices Cap for November

Energy and Water Utilities Regulatory Authority (EWURA) has released cap prices of petroleum products for November whereby charges prevailed in the previous month have been maintained with the exception of diesel imported through the port of Dar es Salaam.

According to the regulator, price diesel imported through the port of Dar es Salaam has been reduced by Sh18 per litre.

EWURA said in the statement that: "Without the Government's interventions, petroleum prices would have risen" as shown below:-.

Dar es Salaam Port: TZS 2,492 per litre of petrol and TZS 2,188 per litre of kerosene;

Tanga Port: TZS 2,538 per litre of petrol and TZS 2,304 per litre of diesel; and

Mtwara Port: TZS 2,529 per litre of petrol and TZS 2,349 per litre of diesel.

The new prices, applicable in Tanzania Mainland, shall be effective from Wednesday, 3rd November 2021. Hereinafter, kindly take note of the following:-

Retail prices of petrol will be TZS 2,439 per litre in Dar es Salaam, TZS 2,478 per litre in Tanga and TZS 2,455 per litre in Mtwara.

Retail prices of diesel will be TZS 2,243 per litre in Dar es Salaam, TZS 2,245 per litre in Tanga and TZS 2,279 per litre in Mtwara.

Retail prices of kerosene will be TZS 2,188 per litre in Dar es Salaam. Due to the fact that there is no kerosene in Tanga and Mtwara, prices of the product to be applicable throughout the country will be computed based on the cost of the Kerosene received through Dar es Salaam port and the transport cost to the respective regional centres, districts, and towns.