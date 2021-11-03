Nigeria: Madugu, Okon Join Super Falcons' Technical Crew

3 November 2021
This Day (Lagos)

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) yesterday absorbed Coaches Justin Madugu and Edwin Okon into the technical crew of the Senior Women National Team, Super Falcons, in line with a recent resolve to rejig the team's technical group.

In a brief meeting presided over by President of the NFF, Mr Amaju Melvin Pinnick at the Federation's headquarters in Abuja, Madugu was designated the new 1st Assistant Coach of the Super Falcons while Edwin Okon, Chief Coach of Rivers Angels FC, will be Chief Scout for the squad.

Head Coach Randy Waldrum keeps his position. Coach Ann Chiejine will be 2nd Assistant Coach while Wemimo Matthew moves to the U20 team, Falconets.

"I want to see a Super Falcons' squad that is feared by the opposition not only in Africa but all over the world. I trust that you two (Madugu and Okon) will bring some positive difference to our golden Super Falcons. I don't want to see our Falcons struggling against teams in Africa when we should actually be going toe-to-toe with the best teams in the world.

"From now, we will scout for more players at home and abroad, particularly at home, and we will start organizing camps for the Super Falcons on the home front even before the overseas-based players arrive. We must make the effort and the investment to have a stronger squad that will continue to do Nigeria proud."

Following a 2-0 defeat of the Black Queens of Ghana in the first leg of the second round of the Women AFCON qualifiers, the Falcons lost 0-1 to the Queens in Accra to scrape through to the final round on 2-1 aggregate.

Victory meant the Falcons will take on the Lady Elephants of Cote d'Ivoire in the final round. The Elephants, who eliminated the Falcons from the race to the Tokyo Olympics on the away goal rule, blitzed past their counterparts from Niger Republic 20-0 on aggregate.

Nigeria will host the first leg in the second week of February 2022, with the return leg in Abidjan a week later.

