Egypt: Sisi Believes in Importance of Media

Chairman of the Egyptian Syndicate of Journalists (ESJ) Diaa Rashwan said that President Abdel Fattah El Sisi always believed in the importance of the media.

Never has the president sought media support for the regime or for the media to be on his side, said Rashwan, who doubles as head of the State Information Service (SIS).

Speaking in an interview with "Al Qahera Wal Nas" TV channel, Rashwan affirmed that no correspondent had been forced to leave Egypt over the past years.

He talked about a higher human rights committee that was established back in 2018, seeing in that a change in Egypt's political geography.

Egypt comes in the 207th position in the number of provisional detention cases, he said, adding that about 120,000 inmates are serving terms in Egyptian jails.

Indeed, international reviews about human rights in Egypt have improved from previous years, Rashwan acknowledged.