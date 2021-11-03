Egypt: Sisi Believes in Importance of Media

2 November 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Chairman of the Egyptian Syndicate of Journalists (ESJ) Diaa Rashwan said that President Abdel Fattah El Sisi always believed in the importance of the media.

Never has the president sought media support for the regime or for the media to be on his side, said Rashwan, who doubles as head of the State Information Service (SIS).

Speaking in an interview with "Al Qahera Wal Nas" TV channel, Rashwan affirmed that no correspondent had been forced to leave Egypt over the past years.

He talked about a higher human rights committee that was established back in 2018, seeing in that a change in Egypt's political geography.

Egypt comes in the 207th position in the number of provisional detention cases, he said, adding that about 120,000 inmates are serving terms in Egyptian jails.

Indeed, international reviews about human rights in Egypt have improved from previous years, Rashwan acknowledged.

Read the original article on Egypt Online.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Egypt State Information Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X