Nigeria: 162 Stranded Nigerians Return From Libya

Lagos — The Federal Government, today, received 162 Libya-returnees. They arrived the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos, at about 2.10am.

The aircraft took off from Tripoli, Libya at about 10.10pm on Tuesday.

Their journey home was facilitated by the International Organisation for Migration (IOM) through the Voluntary Repatriation Programme for the distressed who had left the country to seek greener pasture in various European countries.

IOM, since 2017, had assisted over 22,000 distressed Nigerians back to the country.

The returnees comprise 98 adult females, 28 adult males, 19 female children, five male children, nine female infants and three male infants.

Amongst the returnees were five, who have various degrees of health-related issues.

Agencies on the ground that received the returnees were Port Health Unit of the Federal Ministry of Health, National Commission for Resilience, Migration and IDPs, NEMA and the Nigerian Immigration Services.

Vanguard News Nigeria