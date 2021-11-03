Nigeria: 162 Stranded Nigerians Return From Libya

3 November 2021
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Bose Adelaja

Lagos — The Federal Government, today, received 162 Libya-returnees. They arrived the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos, at about 2.10am.

The aircraft took off from Tripoli, Libya at about 10.10pm on Tuesday.

Their journey home was facilitated by the International Organisation for Migration (IOM) through the Voluntary Repatriation Programme for the distressed who had left the country to seek greener pasture in various European countries.

IOM, since 2017, had assisted over 22,000 distressed Nigerians back to the country.

The returnees comprise 98 adult females, 28 adult males, 19 female children, five male children, nine female infants and three male infants.

Amongst the returnees were five, who have various degrees of health-related issues.

Agencies on the ground that received the returnees were Port Health Unit of the Federal Ministry of Health, National Commission for Resilience, Migration and IDPs, NEMA and the Nigerian Immigration Services.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X