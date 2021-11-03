Kenya: Carrefour Unveils Option for Customers to Shop but Pay Later

Nairobi — Carrefour has partnered with Lipa Later to roll out the LipaVismart product which will offer an installment plan or monthly payment plan for all items within Carrefour including electronics, gadgets, appliances, furniture, perishables, and consumer items.

LipaVismart which will be available in all Carrefour stores countrywide will provide a credit limit of up to a basket size Shs 500,000.

"We understand shopping is an almost daily thing, we have therefore made sure that once you start making monthly payments, you get back part of the amount you paid to go back towards the limit you use for shopping," said Claudine Gakundi, Country Manager Lipa Later.

Once a customer signs up online or at any outlet, they receive an instant approval with their available credit limit that they can use at any of the Carrefour outlets. The customer will have up to 30 days to make their first payment but are able to take the item home there and then.

Franck Moreau Country Manager- Carrefour East Africa said the partnership will help customers be able to get the products they need from all our outlets to help them improve their lives.

"We are very excited to partner with Lipa Later to roll out LipaVismart in all our outlets in Kenya and very soon across the region," he said.

"LipaVismart powered by Lipa Later offers the lowest interest rates in town, at 2.3 percent per month, with no other fees charged. Customers have an option of choosing the duration they would like to make their affordable monthly repayments for the items they have bought, and this ranges from 3, 6, 9 or up to 12 months," said Eric Muli CEO Lipa Later.