Ghana Will Protect Its Forests, Oceans - - President Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on Tuesday said Ghana, in the last two decades, had adopted several policies and programmes, such as National Forest Plantation Development Programme and the Ghana Forest Plantation Strategy, to restore its lost forest.

President Akufo-Addo, who participated in the World Leader's Summit on protecting the world's forests and oceans, held on the sidelines of COP 26, said in June this year (2021), he led the country, through the Green Ghana Project, to plant over 7 million trees, far above the 5 million targeted.

"Next year, we aim to plant a minimum of twenty million trees, and we have already begun earnest preparations towards this," he added.

President Akufo-Addo described deforestation and forest degradation as the "greatest challenges to sustainable forest management" in Ghana and assured that Ghana, from 2024, would reduce carbon dioxide emissions by 10 million tonnes through Ghana Cocoa Forest REDD+, one of five ecological landscape-tailored programmes in Ghana's REDD+ Strategy."

President Akufo-Addo said Ghana, through its Nationally Determined Contributions in the forestry sector, "is committed to supporting the global target of halving emissions by 2030, and attaining neutrality by 2050."

The President said the government was putting the requisite structures and processes to finalise her Sustainable Ocean Plan by 2025.

"The pressing threats we face are marine security, due to the prevalence of piracy and armed robbery on our seas, the mounting menace of Illegal, Unregulated and Unreported fishing (IUU), overfishing and its attendant decline in fish stocks, and plastic pollution," he said.

As Ghana deal with those challenges, in partnership with the United Nations Division for Ocean Affairs and Law of the Sea, "we are also conducting an Ocean Governance Study to help us strengthen our legal and institutional framework for ocean management."

In addition, the President noted that Ghana was adopting a closed season policy for artisanal and industrial finishing to reduce the excessive pressure, over-exploitation and replenish Ghana's falling marine fish stocks.

"The results have been a phenomenal success, and we intend to continue to implement this policy with huge positive dividends over the medium-term. We must leverage our collective political influence, build strong partnerships with business leaders and influencers in civil society to drive effectively the implementation of the Transformations Document by all countries," he added.