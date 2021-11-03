Ghana: We'll Combat Climate Change, Protect Ghana's Development - - President Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has said even though Africa acknowledges the importance and effects of Climate Change and the urgent need to combat it, a "balance must be struck and maintained between her social, economic and environmental imperatives."

The President said Agriculture, water, energy, and the extraction of mineral resources were essential drivers of developments in African countries, which were at the same time characteristically sensitive to changing climate.

The African continent, the President said, had been blessed with abundant natural resources, and "it would be wholly unfair for the world to demand that Africa abandons the exploitation of these same resources needed to finance her development" to help cope better with the threat of climate change, at a time when many countries on the continent had only just discovered them.

Development and industrialisation of the wealthy nations of today, President Akufo-Addo indicated, were also hinged on the exploitation of their natural resources. "This development came at the expense of pollution and the emission of greenhouse gases. Even today, the western world is responsible for 76% of carbon emissions."

However, these same nations, President Akufo-Addo stated, were "insisting that we abandon the opportunity for rapid development of our economies. That would be tantamount to enshrining inequality of the highest order, a totally unacceptable conclusion."

President Akufo-Addo, who took his turn to address delegates on Tuesday at the UN Climate Change Conference (COP 26), Summit in Glasgow, Scotland, said the question to even finance Africa's commitments naturally arose, especially when the African Development Bank (AfDB), had said Africa would need some US$3 trillion "in mitigation and adaptation by 2030" to enable her to implement nationally determined contributions.

"Even though we, in Africa, are the least of the contributors to this phenomenon, responsible for less than 4% of the global volume of carbon emissions, we suffer the most because our agrarian and resource-driven economies are peculiarly susceptible to the effects of climate change, and our capacity to withstand its shocks is weak," he said.

President Akufo-Addo said even though Africa acknowledged that climate change poses a massive threat to the realisation of the Sustainable Development Goals, "it is naturally very disappointed by the failure of the wealthy nations to honour their commitments of making available US$100 billion annually to poorer countries to assist them in fighting against climate change, as well as technology transfer to help Africa find sustainable ways of charting a path out of the existential crisis.

He maintained that an equitable and fair solution must be found -- a solution that levels the playing field and recognises the historical imbalances between the high emitters and low emitters. Ghana, therefore, supports the call for debt-for-climate swaps, which will address a multitude of issues in one fell swoop.

President Akufo-Addo urged world leaders to use COP 26 as "a turning point to create a more prosperous, greener and fairer world, which maintains the balance between the social, economic and environmental requirements of all nations of the earth, rich and poor."

In this endeavour, the President reiterated, success was the most significant inheritance the world could leave for current and future generations.