Algeria: 67th Anniversary of Revolution Outbreak - President Tebboune Chairs Reception At Army Circle

Algiers — President of the Republic, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Minister of National Defense Abdelmadjid Tebboune chaired Monday evening a reception at the National Army Circle on the occasion of the celebration of the 67th anniversary of the outbreak of the glorious Revolution of 1st November 1954, the Ministry of National Defense said in a statement.

Upon his arrival at the National Army Circle, President of the Republic was welcomed by the Chief of Staff of the People's National Army, Lieutenant General Saïd Chanegriha.

On this occasion, the national anthem was performed by a musical troupe of the Republican Guard and a documentary film entitled "Infamy of France in Algeria: crimes against humanity" was screened, said the ministry.

A photo exhibition, featuring the different phases of our Glorious Revolution since the outbreak until the independence, was organized on the occasion, added the source.