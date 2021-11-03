Sudan: Attacks On Farmers in North Darfur Leave Six Dead

Tawila / Dar El Salam — At least six villagers were killed and others went missing in attacks by gunmen on villages and farms in North Darfur over the weekend. The violence reportedly increased since the military coup of October 25.

Speaking to Radio Dabanga, a listener reported that five farmers were killed in an attack launched by gunmen riding on camels and motorcycles on six villages in Dar El Salam on Saturday.

The farmers were shot when they protested the looting of their property, he said.

The same day, a group of gunmen raided farms in Tawila locality, other sources reported. A number of farmers went missing, amid fears that they may have been kidnapped or killed by the attackers. 10 women were held by the gunmen on their farms before being released later.

On Sunday, a villager was killed on his farm in the southern part of Tawila locality.

The sources also said that fires erupted in a large number of farms near Tabit, Kezelgi, and Gallab in Tawila locality, with "a heavy presence of gunmen on the farms".

They said that attacks have significantly increased since the military coup of October 25, and called on the international community to intervene and provide protection.