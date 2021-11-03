Nigeria: LSUBEB Opens Bid for Schools' Intervention Projects

The Lagos State Universal Basic Education Board (LSUBEB), recently opened the bid for the year 2019/2020 UBEC/LSUBEB intervention projects for public schools, aimed at ensuring transparency and accountability in the process of award of contracts.

Over 106 bidders applied for construction of blocks of classrooms, rehabilitation of blocks of classrooms, supply of furniture and establishment of boreholes with overhead tanks for public primary schools in the state.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, the Chairman of the board, Wahab Alawiye-King noted that the process was in line with the state public procurement law and the THEMEs agenda, which seeks to enhance probity, accountability, transparency, competitiveness and value-for-money.

The process, the chairman, added, will eliminate favouritism, avoid misuse of public funds, and stimulate advantageous marketplace competition in the delivery of critical infrastructure in the state and basic education sub-sector in particular.

The chairman said the process was to ensure that public primary education meets global standards, adding that stringent rules had been put in place by the government to ensure that no project would be left undone.

He disclosed that the intervention projects are jointly funded by the federal and state governments.

The Executive Secretary of the Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC) Mr. Hamid Bobboyi who was represented by the Lagos State Coordinator, Mr. Sunday Joshua Arema said the project is about ensuring a conducive environment for children in public schools to learn.