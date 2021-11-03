Nigeria: CBN Sensitizes Abia, Ebonyi Public On Benefits of Enaira

Emmanuel Ugwu-Nwogo

The Central Bank of Nigeria(CBN) has urged all Nigerians to embrace the nation's recently introduced digital currency, saying that all its financial instruments and monetary policies are sound, resilient and trustworthy.

The Director of Corporate Communications at the CBN, Mr. Nnamdi Okwuosa gave the assurance at the CBN Fair which took place simultaneously in Umuahia and Abakaliki with active participation of stakeholders.

With the theme, 'Promoting financial stability and economic development,' the Fair served as a veritable opportunity for CBN officials to enlighten stakeholders and general public in Abia and Ebonyi States on eNaira, consumer protection, currency operations, payment system management and development finance initiatives.

Okwuosa said that CBN has cultivated the habit of making out time to interact with stakeholders, engage with customers in order to create awareness on the apex bank's policies, initiatives and programmes and how people could key into them.

According to him, eNaira is a legal, tender issued by a sovereign and regulated by the Central Bank of Nigeria", adding that the digital currency is more reliable than cryptocurrency which is not regulated.

He said that CBN was always at alert in monitoring the nation-s financial system and therefore well placed to give authentic advice on the health status of the economy hence people "must listen to us".

The CBN spokesman noted that the indents of people losing their money to scamers and unregistered financial institutions would be eliminated when people begin to listen only to CBN and run away from institutions not regulated by the apex bank.

Apart from sensitization of stakeholders, Okwuosa also stated that the CBN Fair provides a platform for the apex bank to listen to customers' complaints, questions and provide the needed solutions.

He said that the take-home from such interactions helps CBN to modify its policies to meet the needs of the day.

Earlier in his remarks the Branch Controller, CBN Umuahia, Onyeka Ogbu said that the apex bank has introduced so many interventions and urged people to take advantages of the opportunities to transform their lives as individuals, groups or even as a state.