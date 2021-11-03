Angola: Covid-19 - Angola Gets 456,000 Doses of Astrazeneca Vaccine

Luanda — At least 456,000 doses of AstraZeneca vaccine were donated on Tuesday to the Angolan government by the Canadian government.

According to the Health Minister, Silvia Lutucuta, this is a batch of vaccines that will be used to reinforce the national vaccination programme underway in the country.

Silvia Lutucuta said that as of Wednesday, 3, the vaccines will be distributed to vaccination posts in the country as part of the immunization process of Angolans.

The Cabinet minister said that the country expects to receive an additional 7 million doses of the Sinopharm vaccine and, gradually, a batch of more than five million doses of the Jonshon&Johnson vaccine.

Silvia Lutucuta stressed the need for strict compliance with the measures of the Decree on the State of Public Calamity, with particular emphasis on the presentation of the vaccination card or digital certificate to gain access to public places.

Data released indicate that 6.2 million citizens had been vaccinated by last Thursday, 28 February.

The government plans to vaccinate around 60 percent of the Angolan population by December of this year.

In Angola 175 posts have been set up to administer AstraZeneca, Sinopharm, Sptunik and Johnson & Johnson vaccines.