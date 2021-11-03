Libya: 162 Nigerians Return From Libya

3 November 2021
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Bose Adelaja

The Federal Government of Nigeria on Wednesday, received a total number of One Hundred and Sixty Two stranded Nigerians from Libya.

The Returnees arrived the Murtala Muhammed International Airport at about 2.10am.

The aircraft took off from Tripoli, Libya at about 10.10pm.

They returned journey was facilitated by the International Organisation for Migration (IOM) through the Voluntary Repatriation Programme for the distressed who had left the country to seek greener pasture in various European country but could not afford to return when their journey became frustrated.

IOM since 2017 had assisted over 22,000 distressed Nigerians back to the country.

The breakdown of the Returnees are 98 adult females, 28 adult males, 19 female children, 5 male children, 9 female infants and 3 male infants.

Amongst the Returnees were 5 who have various degrees of health related issues.

Agencies on the ground that received the Returnees were Port Health Unit of the Federal Ministry of Health, National Commission for Resilience, Migration and IDPs, NEMA and the Nigerian Immigration Services.

