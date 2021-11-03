Togo: Nollywood Actor, Uzee Conferred With Doctorate Degree By University Togo

3 November 2021
Vanguard (Lagos)

It was all smiles and encomiums when Nollywood filmmaker, producer and actor, Uzee Usman was awarded a Honorary Doctorate Degree by iheris University Togo.

The event which took on Saturday October 30,2021 was well attended by dignitaries from all walks of life.

He was conferred with honorary doctorate doctorate degree on media and communication studies.

According to the actor, he said the achievement would spur him to do more in his chosen career and thanks the university for finding him worthy for the recognition.

He explained that his movie "Oga Abuja" which features various personalities is a must watch.

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X