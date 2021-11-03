Cameroon: Bilateral Relations - Algerian Ambassador Leaves Cameroon

Merzak Bedjaoui was accorded a farewell audience by the Prime Minister on November 01, 2021.

As the Algerian Ambassador to Cameroon, Merzak Bedjaoui has come to the end of his mission in the country, he was received in audience yesterday November 01, 202, by the Prime Minister, Head of Government, Chief Dr. Joseph Dion Ngute. During the farewell audience, both personalities reviewed cooperation ties between Cameroon and Algeria in several domains.

Merzak Bedjaoui told reporters after the audience that he could not leave Cameroon without saying goodbye to the Prime Minister. "During my stay in Cameroon, I contributed my own quota in reinforcing cooperation ties between Cameroon and Algeria. With Cameroon, we have signed not less than ten bilateral accords. In economic sector, there is an agreement that has been signed between the Chambers of Commerce of the two countries. Trade and judicial accords also exist. We pay particular attention to the interesting history of Cameroon and contribute in archiving this history. We work together in several domains," he stated.

The Algerian diplomat said his country considers Cameroon as a country which plays a main role in the Central African sub region and Algeria has the intension working with them (Cameroon) to get deeper roots into the sub region. According to him, to have spent six years eight months in Cameroon means it became home for him. "It is very difficult for me leaving as I have made so many friends in Cameroon. I was the Ambassador of Algeria to Cameroon but I want to assure you that I will be the Ambassador of Cameroon wherever I am going," Merzak Bedjaoui said.

Scholarship offers for civilians and military personnel increased during the tenure of the outgoing Ambassador with his country providing support to the cultural sector, notably through the organisation of the "nguon" festival and the funding of the documentary entitled "History of Foumban". The Prime Minister offered a wooden sculpture to the Ambassador, reflective of diversity and also received one from him.