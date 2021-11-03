Cameroon: Climate Change - COP26 Summit Opens in Glasgow

Host President Boris Johnson has warned participants to take action now or start preparing for the untold consequences.

The 26th Climate Change Summit popularly known as COP26 has kicked-off in Glasgow (Scotland) yesterday, November 1, 2021 with the host President, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson warning that the world is facing an ecological "doomsday device". The British PM likened an ever-warming Earth's position to that of fictional secret agent James Bond strapped to a bomb that will destroy the planet and trying to work out how to defuse it.

He added that the threat of climate change is triggered by the burning of coal, oil and natural gas and called for the end of coal-fired power plants and gasoline-powered cars along with a huge influx of cash from rich nations to poor countries to help them switch to greener economies. While reiterating that humanity had run down the clock when it comes to climate change, and the time for action is now, the host President pointed out that the more than 130 world leaders present at the Summit have an average age of over 60, while the generations most harmed by climate change aren't yet born. The UN Secretary-General António Guterres on his part told participants that, "We are digging our own graves, while our planet is changing before our eyes from the ocean depths to mountaintops, from melting glaciers to relentless extreme weather events." He lamented.

The COP26 U.N. Climate Change Summit is aimed at getting agreement to curb carbon emissions fast enough to keep global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius below pre-industrial levels. The world has already warmed 1.1 degrees Celsius. Current projections based on planned emissions cuts over the next decade are for it to hit 2.7C by the year 2100.

While the Cameroonian delegation at the Summit is headed by the Minister of Foreign Affairs Lejeune Mbella Mbella, remarkable absence are Xi Jinping, President of top carbon-polluting nation China. This is in addition to heads of several major emerging economies nations including those from Russia, Turkey, Mexico, Brazil and South Africa. That leaves India the only BRICS nations, which account for more than 40% of global emissions.