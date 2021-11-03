Cameroon: AFCON 2021 - CAF Increases Squad Lists

2 November 2021
Cameroon Tribune (Yaoundé)

The change from 23 to 28 players is to mitigate the risks of teams facing a shortage of available players for certain matches due to possible Covid-19 cases.

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has officially enlarged the AFCON 2021 squad lists from an initial 23, to 28, players. The decision was published in a letter from CAF signed by the Director of Competitions, Samson Adamou, on Sunday October 24, 2021. The move, according to CAF, was to allow teams to have a larger squad to cater for their games should there be an issue of players testing positive for Covid-19 during the tournament. Each country will now present a squad of 28 players for the Nations Cup next year.

With the increase, Indomitable Lions coach, Antonio Conceiçao now have additional five players to fortify his team. According to the letter from the Confederation of African Football, the extra five players are however to be taken care of in terms of accommodation and transportation by the country's federation. Concerning the number of substitutions, CAF will apply the law of three substitutions per match (plus one additional substitution in case of extra time) during the final tournament of the Africa Cup of Nations.

The AFCON tournament will be hosted by Cameroon between January 9 and February 6, 2022, with 24 teams jostling for the foremost continental title. Cameroon will play the opening game against Burkina Faso on January 9, 2022 at the Olembe Stadium in Yaounde. This will give room for more players to get a chance to represent the country at the biennial tournament. In other competitions held earlier this year; the African Nations Championship and the Under-20 AFCON, the traveling pack of some teams went all the way to 32.

