Cameroon-India - High Commissioner Bids Farewell

The Prime Minister, Head of Government, Chief Dr. Joseph Dion Ngute on November 01, 2021 granted an audience on behalf of the President of the Republic to the pioneer resident Indian High Commissioner to Cameroon, Rakesh Malhotra who has come to the end of his mission in Cameroon.

In his statement to the press after the audience, the Indian High Commissioner said he came to say goodbye to the Prime Minister. "I have come to the end of my tenure here in Cameroon and this was my farewell audience with the Prime Minister. The Prime Minister received me on behalf of the President of the Republic. I keep very good memories of Cameroon. I met a lot of people here and I was impressed by their hospitality and culture. It was absolutely fantastic for me to have served in Cameroon," Rakesh Malhotra noted.

On his achievements in Cameroon for the over two years spent in the country, the High Commissioner said contributing to improving the energy sector is one of the accomplishments that can be remembered. "The most important achievement I will say is the transmission line between Nkongsamba and Bafoussam. Work is still ongoing and I hope that it will be delivered by February next year," he stated. The Indians also supported Cameron in financing the project for energy transmission between Abong Mbang and Yaounde.

The promotion of agriculture, health and culture, are some domains India and Cameroon cooperate under the mutually-beneficial principle. With the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic in Cameroon, India provided medical and self-protective materials to the government of Cameroon. India equally supports and promotes mechanised agriculture in Cameroon with the underlined objective of fighting against poverty and hunger, and contributing to the socio-economic growth of Cameroon.

As a partner that supports peaceful social cohesion, India encouraged Cameroon and supported reforms adopted by the government in an effort to address the socio-political tension in the North West and South West Regions of Cameroon. There have been high-level visits between the two countries with Parliamentary cooperation being strengthened by some visits carried out by Cameroonian lawmakers to participate in international events in India.