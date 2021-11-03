Cameroon: 1990 - Disappointment of the Season

analysis

The Indomitable Lions came into the competition as cup holders but were prematurely eliminated in the group stage.

The Cameroonian team that took part in the 1990 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) which ran from March 2-16, 1990 could be described as one of the major disappointments of the edition. This is given that the Indomitable Lions who majestically won the cup in 1988 came into 1990 competition hosted by Algeria as one of the favourites but were prematurely eliminated in the Group stage.

Cameroon was pooled in Group B alongside Zambia, Kenya and Senegal. The Indomitable Lions under the stewardship of Coach Valery Nepomnyashchy emerged third in the group with two points. Their first match of the competition was on March 3, 1990 against Zambia. Cameroon lost 1-0 at the Stade du 19 Mai 1956, Annaba. Their second game was on March 6, 1990 against Senegal. Instead of the one goal conceded against Zambia, this time around, Cameroon conceded two and was unable to score even one. The game ended 2-0. Their last group game was against Kenya on March 9, 1990 at the Stade du 19 Mai 1956, Annaba. Perhaps to reduce the disgrace, Cameroon strived and succeeded to win 2-0. The two goals were netted by Maboang Kessack at the 29th and 69th minute. This win gave Cameroon just two points which was not enough to permit them progress in the competition. Cameroon was prematurely eliminated but the efforts of Emmanuel Kundé, Bertin Ebwellé, Stephen Tataw, amongst others could not be undermined.

At the end of the group stage, Zambia and Senegal qualified in Group B with five and four points respectively. Meanwhile, in Group A, Algeria and Nigeria qualified for the semifinals with six and four points respectively. At the end of the competition, Algeria won its first championship, beating Nigeria in the final 1-0. Rabah "Mustapha" Madjer of Algeria emerged best player meanwhile Djamel Menad was named top scorer with four goals. The third place was won by Zambia. Though Cameroon was unable to defend its title in the 1990 competition, their outing permitted them to see their weak points and correct them in a bid to perform better in upcoming competitions. This is the case of the 1990 World Cup where their wonderful performance has been engraved in the minds of several football lovers.