Egypt: President El-Sisi Meets the President of the Royal College of Physicians and Surgeons of Glasgow

President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi met on Tuesday 2/11/2021with the President of the Royal College of Physicians and Surgeons of Glasgow, Professor Jackie Taylor.

The Spokesman for the Egyptian Presidency said the President of the Royal College of Physicians and Surgeons of Glasgow confirmed that the college values the recent signing of a Memorandum of Understanding, MoU, with the Egyptian Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research.

The MoU aims at enhancing the Royal College's efforts to support education, training and professional appraisal in the Egyptian health sector, which would help in following the highest standards possible of healthcare.

Professor Taylor stressed the college's intention to establish a cooperation partnership with the specialized Egyptian authorities in order to transfer academic and practical expertise to the medical and healthcare sector in Egypt.

This comes in light of President El-Sisi's remarkable efforts to further advance the development and construction process in all fields, which provides a promising environment for this partnership and increases its opportunities for success.

President El-Sisi underlined Egypt's interest to develop the education sector and scientific research and improve the health sector. This shall be achieved by seeking to establish partnerships with high-end international institutions, including reputable ones.

The President lauded the MoU signed with the Royal College as one of the most important bilateral cooperation projects between both countries. President El-Sisi asserted that it opens up new prospects to strengthen this cooperation by generalizing this experience with UK universities and research institutions in various fields.

This cooperation would allow the establishment of the Royal College's office for physicians and surgeons in Cairo, in addition to training and qualifying doctors in line with the highest international standards, while increasing scholarships for Egyptian students to study in Britain.